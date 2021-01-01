Stash Lab Technologies
Highlights:
- Designed and made in the USA
- Made from quality borosilicate glass
- Easy to clean
- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Handsculpted intricate design
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
Hand-blown in Savannah Georgia, this spoon pipe exhibits class and creativity. This piece perfectly showcases the inside-out frit design and is complimented with an intricately crafted iridescent blue/green vein along its 4” length. Forged with the durability to withstand the effects of constant heat. A staple in every smokers stash.
