- Designed and made in the USA

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Handsculpted intricate design

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!



Hand-blown in Savannah Georgia, this spoon pipe exhibits class and creativity. This piece perfectly showcases the inside-out frit design and is complimented with an intricately crafted iridescent blue/green vein along its 4” length. Forged with the durability to withstand the effects of constant heat. A staple in every smokers stash.