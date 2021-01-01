About this product

A true work of wonder, this magic mushroom inspired glass one-hitter is crafted to highlight the shape and blended colors in a most realistic fashion. At a discreet 4 inch length, you can count on this portable piece to accompany you on every trip!



Highlights:



- Length: 4 inches

- Psilocybin mushroom themed design

- Surface worked piece

- Thick glass

- High quality borosilicate glass

- Carry it anywhere

- Colored glass

- Made for dry herbs