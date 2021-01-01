Stash Lab Technologies
A true work of wonder, this magic mushroom inspired glass one-hitter is crafted to highlight the shape and blended colors in a most realistic fashion. At a discreet 4 inch length, you can count on this portable piece to accompany you on every trip!
Highlights:
- Length: 4 inches
- Psilocybin mushroom themed design
- Surface worked piece
- Thick glass
- High quality borosilicate glass
- Carry it anywhere
- Colored glass
- Made for dry herbs
