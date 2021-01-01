Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
At the crossroads of form and function comes the Marley Natural bubbler, part of the smoked glass collection.
Boasting an unforgettable design and guaranteed to be a staple in your stash. The pipe has a generous carb diameter, convenient for adding water and clearing smoke. Functionality is not forgotten, from its top of the line eight-slit percalater downstem to the practical splash-and-ash catch.
A standout pipe, the Marley Natural bubbler has a smokey tint and is accented by a gold stripe evoking the Jamaican spirit.
Highlights:
- Height: 4.5 inches
- Eight-slit percalater stem
- Built-in ash catcher
- Splashgaurd
- Hand blown borosilicate glass
- Elegant & sleek smoked glass
- Large carb
- Gold stripes and lion emblem decorated exterior
