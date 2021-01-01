About this product

At the crossroads of form and function comes the Marley Natural bubbler, part of the smoked glass collection.



Boasting an unforgettable design and guaranteed to be a staple in your stash. The pipe has a generous carb diameter, convenient for adding water and clearing smoke. Functionality is not forgotten, from its top of the line eight-slit percalater downstem to the practical splash-and-ash catch.



A standout pipe, the Marley Natural bubbler has a smokey tint and is accented by a gold stripe evoking the Jamaican spirit.



Highlights:



- Height: 4.5 inches

- Eight-slit percalater stem

- Built-in ash catcher

- Splashgaurd

- Hand blown borosilicate glass

- Elegant & sleek smoked glass

- Large carb

- Gold stripes and lion emblem decorated exterior