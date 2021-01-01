Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights
- Height: 5 inches
- Joint size: 14/18mm joint male
- Showerhead ashcatcher
- 45-90 degrees joint
- Thick glass
- Male joint
- Fits female jointed pipes
- Clear glass
- Choice of joint angle
- Choice of color
- Height: 5 inches
- Joint size: 14/18mm joint male
- Showerhead ashcatcher
- 45-90 degrees joint
- Thick glass
- Male joint
- Fits female jointed pipes
- Clear glass
- Choice of joint angle
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!