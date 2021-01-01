Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

5.5" Iso Dry Herb Vaporizer Kit

Buy Here

About this product

Highlights:

- Height: 5.5 inches
- Nucleus dry herb vaporizer
- 3 temperature settings
- For dry herbs only
- Includes cleaning brush
- User manual
- Extra screens
- 4 mouthpiece covers
- Direct draw vaporizer
- Analog vaporizer
- Portable vaporizer
- Vape pen
- Adjustable temperature
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!