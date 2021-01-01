About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 7 inches
- Joint size: 18mm male
- 90 degree joint
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Scientific glass
- Sidecar
- Bowl style varies
- Choice of color
- Height: 7 inches
- Joint size: 18mm male
- 90 degree joint
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Scientific glass
- Sidecar
- Bowl style varies
- Choice of color
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!