Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
Highlights:
- Height: 11 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Bee hive theme
- Dome splashguard
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Thick glass
- Worked glass
- 90 degree joint
- Includes honey accents and glass bees
- Height: 11 inches
- Width: 5 inches base
- Joint size: 14mm
- Female joint
- Bee hive theme
- Dome splashguard
- Flared mouthpiece
- Honeycomb perc
- Thick glass
- Worked glass
- 90 degree joint
- Includes honey accents and glass bees
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!