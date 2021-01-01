Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
- Highlights:
- Height: 17.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Keck clips included
- Interchangeable parts
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- Ufo perc
- Removable mouthpiece
- Height: 17.5 inches
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- Keck clips included
- Interchangeable parts
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Deep bowl
- Dewar's joint
- 90 degree joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Thick glass
- Ufo perc
- Removable mouthpiece
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!