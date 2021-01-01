Stash Lab Technologies
About this product
- Highlights:
- Length: 5 inches
- Chameleon glass spoon
- Colored glass spoon
- Deep bowl with a side-carb design
- Frosted 4mm colored glass construction
- Geometric patterned
- Hand-crafted american glass
- Large rounded tip mouthpiece
- Available in opaque Black or translucent Pink
- Length: 5 inches
- Chameleon glass spoon
- Colored glass spoon
- Deep bowl with a side-carb design
- Frosted 4mm colored glass construction
- Geometric patterned
- Hand-crafted american glass
- Large rounded tip mouthpiece
- Available in opaque Black or translucent Pink
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!