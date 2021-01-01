About this product

- Highlights:



- Length: 4 inches

- Two bowls for dry herb

- Colorful owl themed pipe

- Multi-color rake pattern

- Made in the USA

- 3 unique color options

- High quality worked glass

- Thick borosilicate glass

- Carb on left side

- Portable pipe

- Intricate details and color

- Double the bowls for double the smoke!



- Knowledge is power, and power is ripping the one and only double bowl owl spoon! This handpipe comes from our friends at - Glassheads and is made with the highest quality borosilicate glass. Choose from your choice of 3 unique color styles all finished with an intricate rake pattern. The double bowls allow for extra large draws. Dedicated to animal lovers, this glass piece is sure to be a hoot!