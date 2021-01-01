About this product
- Highlights:
- Length: 4 inches
- Two bowls for dry herb
- Colorful owl themed pipe
- Multi-color rake pattern
- Made in the USA
- 3 unique color options
- High quality worked glass
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Carb on left side
- Portable pipe
- Intricate details and color
- Double the bowls for double the smoke!
- Knowledge is power, and power is ripping the one and only double bowl owl spoon! This handpipe comes from our friends at - Glassheads and is made with the highest quality borosilicate glass. Choose from your choice of 3 unique color styles all finished with an intricate rake pattern. The double bowls allow for extra large draws. Dedicated to animal lovers, this glass piece is sure to be a hoot!
- Length: 4 inches
- Two bowls for dry herb
- Colorful owl themed pipe
- Multi-color rake pattern
- Made in the USA
- 3 unique color options
- High quality worked glass
- Thick borosilicate glass
- Carb on left side
- Portable pipe
- Intricate details and color
- Double the bowls for double the smoke!
- Knowledge is power, and power is ripping the one and only double bowl owl spoon! This handpipe comes from our friends at - Glassheads and is made with the highest quality borosilicate glass. Choose from your choice of 3 unique color styles all finished with an intricate rake pattern. The double bowls allow for extra large draws. Dedicated to animal lovers, this glass piece is sure to be a hoot!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!