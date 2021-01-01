Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Stash Lab Technologies

Stash Lab Technologies

"Fire Cut Inset to Donut" Perc Big Bong

Buy Here

About this product

- Highlights:
- Height: 15.5 inches
- Width: 4.25 inches base
- Joint size: 18mm
- Female joint
- 18mm male bowl
- Fire cut style percs
- Clear glass
- Colored glass
- Thick glass
- Ice catcher
- Donut perc
- Inset perc
- Dewar's joint
- Flared mouthpiece
- Deep bowl
- 90 degree joint
- Choice of accent colors
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!