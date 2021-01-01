Stash Lab Technologies
Highlights:
- Easy to clean
- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl
- Made for dry herbs
- Deep bowl for full draws
- Made from quality borosilicate glass
- Blacklight reactive glass
- Handmade in Los Angeles
- Unmarked glass
- Thick glass
- Portable- carry it anywhere!
Blacklight reactive pipe!
Brighten up the night with this amazing black-light sensitive glass egg spoon. Crafted in Los Angeles, this pipe is embedded with Uranium components that react with blacklight! This worked glass pipe measures 7.6 cm. by 3 inches long. You can leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this illuminated lightweight pipe, you can turn off the lights anywhere!
