About this product

Highlights:



- Easy to clean

- Carb hole on the left side of the bowl

- Made for dry herbs

- Deep bowl for full draws

- Made from quality borosilicate glass

- Blacklight reactive glass

- Handmade in Los Angeles

- Unmarked glass

- Thick glass

- Portable- carry it anywhere!



Blacklight reactive pipe!



Brighten up the night with this amazing black-light sensitive glass egg spoon. Crafted in Los Angeles, this pipe is embedded with Uranium components that react with blacklight! This worked glass pipe measures 7.6 cm. by 3 inches long. You can leave your big clunky pieces behind, because with this illuminated lightweight pipe, you can turn off the lights anywhere!