Carbon Fiber is a hybrid strain that’s as strong as it is good-looking, boasting 28.9% THC. The buds are deep purple with bright orange hairs, and they taste amazing with earthy pine, sweet berry, and citrus notes. It’s a great strain for any time of the day, giving you a high that’s both uplifting and relaxing. Whether you’re working on a project or just kicking back, Carbon Fiber has you covered.

Carbon Fiber is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Pie, Biscotti, and Cookies and Cream. Carbon Fiber is 24% THC and 1% CBG, making this strain an ideal choice for moderate and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Carbon Fiber effects include talkative, aroused, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Carbon Fiber when dealing with symptoms associated with lack of appetite, anxiety, and depression. Bred by the incomparable Cannarado Genetics, Carbon Fiber features flavors like pepper, earthy, and chemical. The dominant terpene of this strain is caryophyllene. The average price of Carbon Fiber typically ranges from $50–$75. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Carbon Fiber, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Nestled amidst the hills of southern Oregon, Stash Mountain is a cherished family-run craft cannabis farm. Known for it’s distinctive cultivation approach and an unwavering commitment to quality that shines through in every aspect of their operation. Stash Mountain utilizes a diverse range of cultivation methods, including cutting edge indoor facilities and an expansive outdoor farm.
What truly sets Stash Mountain apart is the relentless dedication to crafting unforgettable cannabis flower. Their notable bud tells a story of passion and expertise sure to captivate and redefine the Oregon cannabis market.
Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or new to the world of cannabis, Stash Mountain's flower promises a journey through the dynamic and ever-evolving landscape of cannabis culture.

  • OR, US: 10224576227
