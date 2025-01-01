About this product
Frozen Cookies by Sticky Status is a highly coveted indica leaning hybrid known for its potent effects and rich, complex flavors. This strain stands out with its thick, frosty coating of trichomes, giving the buds a sparkling, ice-kissed deep purple appearance that demands attention.
The experience begins with a soothing wave of relaxation that gently eases both the mind and body, melting away any stress or tension. As the effects settle in, a deep sense of tranquility takes over, making it perfect for quiet reflection or winding down after a long day. With its well-rounded potency, Frozen Cookies is often turned to for pain relief, stress reduction, and promoting restful sleep.
Flavor-wise, this strain is a delightful mix of sweetness and earthiness, layered with subtle hints of pine and citrus that create a smooth, satisfying smoke. Whether you're looking for a way to relax, ease discomfort, or simply enjoy a flavorful and calming experience, Frozen Cookies delivers a top-tier session every time.
Frozen Cookies
Sticky StatusFlower
Frozen Cookies by Sticky Status is a highly coveted indica leaning hybrid known for its potent effects and rich, complex flavors. This strain stands out with its thick, frosty coating of trichomes, giving the buds a sparkling, ice-kissed deep purple appearance that demands attention.
About this brand
Sticky Status
Sticky Status was born decades ago crafted with the blood, sweat and tears of a coalition of ordinary people with a relentless pursuit to push the limits of what's been seen. The team of purists spent decades with immense patience and painstaking trial and error. They exposed the plant to the most natural conditions to allow nature to blossom to its full potential. The only secret here is Love. It's with this love that hundreds have already experienced changes with the fruits of Sticky. Sticky has been used by creative talents and innovators from across the world for years. Many have said Sticky has been the spark of creativity and ingenuity that allowed them to propel forward to share their gifts with the world. The efforts and passion can be tasted with every toke. It's our pleasure to finally bring our passions to the public, and it's a tremendous joy to share our love to everyone. Sticky is not just a product. It's a culmination of the efforts of hundreds of supporters and a team that doesn't believe in the normal limits of the world. As we continue our journey, our goal is continue to perfect our craft with your tremendous support and assistance. Your smiles and positivity is what fuels our growth.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001736-LIC
