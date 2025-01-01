About this product
Razzle Runtz by Sticky Status is a slightly indica-leaning hybrid born from the fusion of two powerhouse strains known for their rich flavors and potent effects. This strain delivers a slow-building high that begins subtly before fully enveloping both the mind and body. The cerebral effects bring an uplifting rush of euphoria, enhancing sociability and creativity, making this a very good social strain at first. Over time the physical relaxation gradually intensifies, culminating in a deep, couch-locking calm.
Razzle Runtz is favored for its potential to ease conditions such as chronic stress, pain, insomnia, fatigue, and arthritis. Its flavor profile is a decadent blend of sweet, creamy citrus candy with hints of spicy berries and a refreshing earthiness. The aroma is just as enticing, layering floral and herbal notes over its sugary-sweet core.
Visually, Razzle Runtz is a treat for the eyes, showcasing dense, oversized buds in a deep olive-green hue, accentuated by deep purple undertones, fiery orange hairs, and a shimmering coat of thick, purple-tinged trichomes. Whether you’re looking for an uplifting conversation starter or a soothing way to unwind, Razzle Runtz offers a well-rounded and pleasantly flavorful experience.
Razzle Runtz
Sticky StatusFlower
About this brand
Sticky Status
Sticky Status was born decades ago crafted with the blood, sweat and tears of a coalition of ordinary people with a relentless pursuit to push the limits of what's been seen. The team of purists spent decades with immense patience and painstaking trial and error. They exposed the plant to the most natural conditions to allow nature to blossom to its full potential. The only secret here is Love. It's with this love that hundreds have already experienced changes with the fruits of Sticky. Sticky has been used by creative talents and innovators from across the world for years. Many have said Sticky has been the spark of creativity and ingenuity that allowed them to propel forward to share their gifts with the world. The efforts and passion can be tasted with every toke. It's our pleasure to finally bring our passions to the public, and it's a tremendous joy to share our love to everyone. Sticky is not just a product. It's a culmination of the efforts of hundreds of supporters and a team that doesn't believe in the normal limits of the world. As we continue our journey, our goal is continue to perfect our craft with your tremendous support and assistance. Your smiles and positivity is what fuels our growth.
License(s)
- CA, US: C11-0001736-LIC
