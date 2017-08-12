Snow White

by Sticky Status
About this product

Snow White, an exquisite new strain, delicately blankets the senses with its pristine essence, exuding a frosty aroma that enables euphoric enchantment uplifting yet very relaxing. Frequently embraced for its ability to cultivate a serene atmosphere, it is revered for its potential in combating anxiety. Infused with robust hints of frost-kissed berries, Snow White stands as a steadfast companion in moments of tranquility. (Sextasy) Ascending as a revered staple in intimate encounters, known to spike passion and connection.

About this strain

Bred by Nirvana Seeds, Snow White is a 65/35 indica/sativa hybrid. Early and abundant resin production is attributed to her White Widow mother.  Flowering finishes in a standard 60 to 70 days from start and provides a nice balanced and steady high.

About this brand

Sticky Status
Sticky Status was born decades ago crafted with the blood, sweat and tears of a coalition of ordinary people with a relentless pursuit to push the limits of what's been seen. The team of purists spent decades with immense patience and painstaking trial and error. They exposed the plant to the most natural conditions to allow nature to blossom to its full potential. The only secret here is Love. It's with this love that hundreds have already experienced changes with the fruits of Sticky. Sticky has been used by creative talents and innovators from across the world for years. Many have said Sticky has been the spark of creativity and ingenuity that allowed them to propel forward to share their gifts with the world. The efforts and passion can be tasted with every toke. It's our pleasure to finally bring our passions to the public, and it's a tremendous joy to share our love to everyone. Sticky is not just a product. It's a culmination of the efforts of hundreds of supporters and a team that doesn't believe in the normal limits of the world. As we continue our journey, our goal is continue to perfect our craft with your tremendous support and assistance. Your smiles and positivity is what fuels our growth.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0001736-LIC
