Snow White
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Bred by Nirvana Seeds, Snow White is a 65/35 indica/sativa hybrid. Early and abundant resin production is attributed to her White Widow mother. Flowering finishes in a standard 60 to 70 days from start and provides a nice balanced and steady high.
