Logo for the brand STICKS

STICKS

Death Star Pre-Roll 1g

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 20%CBD

Death Star effects

Reported by real people like you
983 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
67% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
41% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
