About this strain
Tangie, also known as "Sunva," is a popular sativa marijuana strain. Bred by DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
Sour Tangie effects
Reported by real people like you
503 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
68% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
65% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
53% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
STICKS
Since the LTRMN team came up with the STICKS™ concept—consistent, accessible, good weed—over 2M prerolls have been sold to happy consumers across Oregon & California. STICKS™ prerolls are precision milled, so particles are packed to the optimal density to provide affordable, consistent experiences you can trust. Our goal? The perfect preroll, at a price that can’t be beat.
STICKS™ Carts offer a consistent user experience, with high-impact effects across a variety of profiles at the best prices on the market. Proprietary terpene profiles are delivered in premium CCell hardware and formulated to provide consistent UP and DOWN experiences.
STICKS™ 1/8th's is the full bud you love from our STICKS™ Pre-rolls ready to grab and go pop-top container.
LEARN ABOUT STICKS
