About this product
The perfect preroll, 12 times over. We had a few million joints under our belt before we created the 12 pack. Wanted to make sure we got it right. Our classic variety 12 pack featured 3 strains of fresh flower in 4x .5g joints. Perfect size for a quick walk around the block. The pack itself is self sealing, with no extra plastic - so your joints will be fresher than the rest.
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About this product
The perfect preroll, 12 times over. We had a few million joints under our belt before we created the 12 pack. Wanted to make sure we got it right. Our classic variety 12 pack featured 3 strains of fresh flower in 4x .5g joints. Perfect size for a quick walk around the block. The pack itself is self sealing, with no extra plastic - so your joints will be fresher than the rest.
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About this brand
STICKS
STICKS has been stocking dispensary shelves since 2016 - and is Oregon's favorite preroll for a reason. With more than 7 million joints sold, we're focused on one thing: Consistency. While most brands chase hot strains and trends, STICKS is focused on one thing: consistency you can count on. Your favorite flavors from STICKS Infused, STICKS Vape and STICKS Gummies are all rooted in the classics, and locally inspired.
License(s)
- OR, US: 060-10234298D33
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