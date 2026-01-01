Tart snap. Sugary smooth. The Berry Belt STICKS cannabis gummy hits like a wake-up call wrapped in crystal sugar.



This sativa weed gummy leads with bright raspberry—sharp and immediate. Then comes the sour lemon, cutting through the sweetness with that unmistakable citrus bite. The finish? A crystal-sugar coating that smooths everything out and leaves you wanting another bite. It's bold, tangy, and thick with flavor.



The Berry Belt THC gummy isn't trying to be subtle. It's built for people who want their cannabis edibles to deliver real, recognizable taste. Not vague "berry flavor." Actual raspberry. Actual lemon. The kind of sour-sweet combination that makes your mouth water.



And the effect? Pure sativa energy. This cannabis gummy delivers an uplifting, clear-headed high that cuts through the haze. It's the kind of weed gummy you reach for when there's work to do, trails to hike, or conversations to have. The Berry Belt sativa edible brings focus and motivation without the foggy comedown.



Each STICKS gummy is precision-dosed, so you know exactly what you're getting every time. Consistency isn't a bonus feature—it's the baseline. This THC gummy works the same way on Tuesday as it does on Saturday. Reliable. Repeatable. Real.



The texture delivers too—a satisfying chew with that signature sugar coating that makes each bite feel like a reward. This is a premium cannabis edible crafted for people who expect more from their gummies than just getting high.



If you need a sativa gummy that tastes as sharp as its effect, Berry Belt is your pick. Tart, sweet, and true. A cannabis gummy built to beat the dust and keep you moving.



Grab a pack of Berry Belt STICKS gummies and taste what happens when bold flavor meets clean energy. Sweet enough to satisfy. Strong enough to matter.



Flavor Notes

* Raspberry

* Sour Lemon

* Sugary