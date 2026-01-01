Deep fruit. Dark hit. The Blackberry Pom STICKS cannabis gummy loads up with heavy, robust flavor that feels rooted in the earth.



This indica weed gummy leads with jammy wild blackberry—thick, rich, and unmistakably real. Then comes the dry snap of pomegranate, adding tartness and complexity to cut through the sweetness. It's a dark-fruit blend that doesn't lean on sugar to make its point. The Blackberry Pom THC gummy earns its flavor the hard way.



This cannabis edible tastes grown, not manufactured. The blackberry profile has the depth of fruit picked at peak ripeness—slightly tannic, deeply sweet, full of character. The pomegranate adds edge without overwhelming. Together, they create a weed gummy that's sophisticated enough for serious cannabis enthusiasts.



The indica effect matches the intensity. The Blackberry Pom cannabis gummy delivers a solid, lasting high that settles into your body and stays there. It's not a quick hit that fades. It's a slow, dependable relaxation that carries you through the evening. This THC edible is built for winding down properly.



Perfect for nighttime use, this indica gummy pairs well with a quiet house, a comfortable chair, and nowhere to be. It's the kind of cannabis edible you reach for when rest isn't optional—it's the goal.



Every STICKS gummy is precision-dosed for consistency. You'll feel the same reliable effect every time, whether it's your first pack or your hundredth. That predictability is by design. This is a cannabis gummy built for people who want to know exactly what they're getting.



The chew is robust and satisfying—dense enough to match the heavy flavor profile. This is a premium indica cannabis edible for people who demand more.



If you want a weed gummy with real depth, Blackberry Pom delivers. Dark fruit, lasting effect, honest flavor. Grab a pack and taste what serious cannabis gummies should be.



Flavor Notes:

* Wild Blackberry

* Pomegranate

* Tart Berry