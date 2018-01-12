About this strain
The Vision effects
Reported by real people like you
24 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
62% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
50% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
12% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
21% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!