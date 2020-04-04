About this strain
Wedding Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid that is made by crossing Wedding Cake and Grape Pie. Wedding Pie puts out a fragrant, fruity dessert aroma that is sweet, lemony, and gassy. This strain will quickly put your mind at ease as you enjoy the calming high and the quality craftsmanship that make this strain an all-around hit. Wedding Pie is bred by the respected Cannarado Genetics.
Wedding Pie effects
Reported by real people like you
57 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
54% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
8% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
7% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
26% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
