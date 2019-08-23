Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Cinex

by Sticky Budz
SativaTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Cinex
Cinex

Cinex, also known as "Cenex," is a popular hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99 with Vortex. Cinex offers a mixture of flavors ranging from sweet citrus to earthy skunk. The effects are clear-headed and uplifting, perfect for building a positive mindset and stimulating creative energy. Consumers enjoy Cinex for its ability to improve mood and is a popular choice for first-time growers.

Cinex effects

Reported by real people like you
631 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Uplifted
56% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
22% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
6% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!