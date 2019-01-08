Loading…
Purple Punch

by Sticky Budz
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Purple Punch effects

1,049 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
