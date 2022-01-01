About this product
Kings Blend is a cannabis cultivar fit for royalty. This hybrid boasts a noble terpene profile ripe with earthy and sour citrus aromas. Kings Blend combines soothing physical sedation with mental euphoria; perfect for winding down in the evening and reflecting on the universe.
The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.
About this brand
Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms
Grow Op Farms is a WA i502 producer-processor farming copious amounts of top shelf cannabis in Washington State. We pride ourselves on the quality of our product and service provided to our 502 retailer clients. The Phat Panda line speaks for itself and is a result of a state-of-the-art growing facility using perfected growing techniques, executed by an amazing team.In order to grow the best marijuana, you need the best facility. In 2014 we set out to create something that was going to change the industry forever. Take a look at our Facebook and Instagram feed and see how much, and what we are growing!