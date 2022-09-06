Mob Wife combines Skunk #1 and Trophy Wife to create a perfectly balanced hybrid. With this buzzy high, you may find yourself more creatively inclined, with lots of energy though physically relaxed. This is the perfect strain if you need to wind down your body while keeping your mind awake and focused.



Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.



The glistening facets of cannabinoid crystals immediately grab your attention. The strain-specific aroma of the cannabis comes through loud and clear from the moment you open the lid. Loaded with terpenes, your tastebuds will be pleasantly satiated when you vaporize this uniquely flavorful and aromatic extract.