OG Chem holds a special place in the heart of the American cannabis family history, and Phat Panda especially. Its genetic breakdown consists of a cross between two classics: Chem Dog and OG Kush. With diesel and pine notes, this is a skunky strain with a potent smell and taste. Uplifting and euphoric, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known to provide its users with a mood boost and artistic inspiration.



Live Resin is a carefully crafted concentrate made exclusively from freshly frozen cannabis. The plants are carefully harvested, immediately frozen and then extracted into oil in exclusive small batches. This process preserves a complex flavor profile that strongly evokes the character of the whole plant.



Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.