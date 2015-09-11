Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

Sticky Frog by Grow Op Farms

OG Chem Terp Sugar 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

About this product

OG Chem holds a special place in the heart of the American cannabis family history, and Phat Panda especially. Its genetic breakdown consists of a cross between two classics: Chem Dog and OG Kush. With diesel and pine notes, this is a skunky strain with a potent smell and taste. Uplifting and euphoric, this sativa-dominant hybrid is known to provide its users with a mood boost and artistic inspiration.

Terp Sugar is produced by washing glistening THCA crystals in an equal amount of terpenes, resulting in a sparkly sugar-like consistency. Easily scoop it up for a smooth dab, or load it into your favorite vaping device for a euphorically elevating experience. Our process preserves the plant's naturally-occurring full-spectrum terpenes, so each tasty terpene comes directly from premium Washington-grown cannabis.

OG Chem effects

Reported by real people like you
138 people told us about effects:
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Talkative
35% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
12% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!