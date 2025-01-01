About this product
Sticky Green – Candy Collection 3.5g
A Sweet Symphony of Premium Cannabis Strains
Indulge your sweet tooth with our Candy Collection – a trio of dessert-inspired strains that deliver exceptional flavor, potent effects, and irresistible bag appeal. Each 3.5g jar is packed with hand-selected, trichome-rich buds that look as good as they smoke.
Featured Strains
🍬 Kandy Runtz (Hybrid)
Lineage: Runtz x Candyland
THC: 24-28% | Terps: 3.2%+
Highlights:
Rainbow-colored nugs dripping with sugar
Sweet candy gas flavor with creamy exhale
Balanced euphoria & full-body relaxation
🎄 Kandy Kane (Sativa-Leaning Hybrid)
Lineage: Candyland x Trainwreck
THC: 22-26% | Terps: 2.9%+
Highlights:
Striped red & green sugar leaves
Peppermint candy meets citrus zest flavor
Uplifting cerebral energy + gentle body calm
🍭 Kandy Kush (Indica-Dominant)
Lineage: OG Kush x Granddaddy Purple
THC: 26-30% | Terps: 3.5%+
Highlights:
Deep purple buds coated in white trichomes
Grape candy & hash flavor profile
Heavy relaxation & stress relief
Why Candy Lovers Choose This Collection
✔ Dessert-Grade Terpenes – Authentic candy flavors
✔ Small-Batch Quality – Hand-trimmed & slow-cured
✔ Therapeutic Effects – From creative boost to deep sleep
✔ Collector's Appeal – Stunning visual presentation
Perfect For:
Flavor-focused connoisseurs
Mood enhancement
Pain & stress relief
Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth – The Candy Collection 3.5g Available Now! 🍡
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
