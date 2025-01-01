About this product
Sticky Green – DeepRoots Collection 3.5g
Craft Cannabis Grown with Legendary Lineages
Experience small-batch excellence with our DeepRoots Collection, featuring rare genetics cultivated for exceptional terpene profiles and balanced effects. Each 3.5g jar contains hand-selected, slow-cured flower grown with organic principles for the ultimate connoisseur experience.
Strain Showcase
✈️ Jet Fuel Gelato (Hybrid)
Lineage: Jet Fuel x Gelato 41
THC: 26-30% | Terps: 3.8%+
Profile:
Aroma: Diesel funk with sweet cookie dough
Effects: Cerebral energy + full-body relaxation
Best For: Creative focus & stress relief
🍒 Lemon Cherry Gelato (Indica-Leaning Hybrid)
Lineage: Lemonnade x Cherry Pie
THC: 24-28% | Terps: 4.1%+
Profile:
Aroma: Tart cherries & zesty lemon
Effects: Euphoric uplift melting into calm
Best For: Evening relaxation & mood enhancement
🍌 Divine Banana (Indica)
Lineage: Banana OG x Divine Gelato
THC: 27-31% | Terps: 3.5%+
Profile:
Aroma: Ripe banana with creamy vanilla
Effects: Heavy body relaxation & sedation
Best For: Pain relief & deep sleep
Why DeepRoots Stands Out
✔ Living Soil Grown – Enhanced flavor & complexity
✔ 72-Day Flowering Cycle – Maximized trichome development
✔ Hand-Trimmed Buds – Premium presentation
✔ Limited Harvests – Less than 50lbs per strain annually
For Discerning Smokers Who Appreciate:
Legacy genetics
Organic cultivation
Terpene-rich experiences
Dig Deep Into Quality – DeepRoots Collection Available Now 🌱
Craft Cannabis Grown with Legendary Lineages
Experience small-batch excellence with our DeepRoots Collection, featuring rare genetics cultivated for exceptional terpene profiles and balanced effects. Each 3.5g jar contains hand-selected, slow-cured flower grown with organic principles for the ultimate connoisseur experience.
Strain Showcase
✈️ Jet Fuel Gelato (Hybrid)
Lineage: Jet Fuel x Gelato 41
THC: 26-30% | Terps: 3.8%+
Profile:
Aroma: Diesel funk with sweet cookie dough
Effects: Cerebral energy + full-body relaxation
Best For: Creative focus & stress relief
🍒 Lemon Cherry Gelato (Indica-Leaning Hybrid)
Lineage: Lemonnade x Cherry Pie
THC: 24-28% | Terps: 4.1%+
Profile:
Aroma: Tart cherries & zesty lemon
Effects: Euphoric uplift melting into calm
Best For: Evening relaxation & mood enhancement
🍌 Divine Banana (Indica)
Lineage: Banana OG x Divine Gelato
THC: 27-31% | Terps: 3.5%+
Profile:
Aroma: Ripe banana with creamy vanilla
Effects: Heavy body relaxation & sedation
Best For: Pain relief & deep sleep
Why DeepRoots Stands Out
✔ Living Soil Grown – Enhanced flavor & complexity
✔ 72-Day Flowering Cycle – Maximized trichome development
✔ Hand-Trimmed Buds – Premium presentation
✔ Limited Harvests – Less than 50lbs per strain annually
For Discerning Smokers Who Appreciate:
Legacy genetics
Organic cultivation
Terpene-rich experiences
Dig Deep Into Quality – DeepRoots Collection Available Now 🌱
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Sticky Green – DeepRoots Collection 3.5g
Craft Cannabis Grown with Legendary Lineages
Experience small-batch excellence with our DeepRoots Collection, featuring rare genetics cultivated for exceptional terpene profiles and balanced effects. Each 3.5g jar contains hand-selected, slow-cured flower grown with organic principles for the ultimate connoisseur experience.
Strain Showcase
✈️ Jet Fuel Gelato (Hybrid)
Lineage: Jet Fuel x Gelato 41
THC: 26-30% | Terps: 3.8%+
Profile:
Aroma: Diesel funk with sweet cookie dough
Effects: Cerebral energy + full-body relaxation
Best For: Creative focus & stress relief
🍒 Lemon Cherry Gelato (Indica-Leaning Hybrid)
Lineage: Lemonnade x Cherry Pie
THC: 24-28% | Terps: 4.1%+
Profile:
Aroma: Tart cherries & zesty lemon
Effects: Euphoric uplift melting into calm
Best For: Evening relaxation & mood enhancement
🍌 Divine Banana (Indica)
Lineage: Banana OG x Divine Gelato
THC: 27-31% | Terps: 3.5%+
Profile:
Aroma: Ripe banana with creamy vanilla
Effects: Heavy body relaxation & sedation
Best For: Pain relief & deep sleep
Why DeepRoots Stands Out
✔ Living Soil Grown – Enhanced flavor & complexity
✔ 72-Day Flowering Cycle – Maximized trichome development
✔ Hand-Trimmed Buds – Premium presentation
✔ Limited Harvests – Less than 50lbs per strain annually
For Discerning Smokers Who Appreciate:
Legacy genetics
Organic cultivation
Terpene-rich experiences
Dig Deep Into Quality – DeepRoots Collection Available Now 🌱
Craft Cannabis Grown with Legendary Lineages
Experience small-batch excellence with our DeepRoots Collection, featuring rare genetics cultivated for exceptional terpene profiles and balanced effects. Each 3.5g jar contains hand-selected, slow-cured flower grown with organic principles for the ultimate connoisseur experience.
Strain Showcase
✈️ Jet Fuel Gelato (Hybrid)
Lineage: Jet Fuel x Gelato 41
THC: 26-30% | Terps: 3.8%+
Profile:
Aroma: Diesel funk with sweet cookie dough
Effects: Cerebral energy + full-body relaxation
Best For: Creative focus & stress relief
🍒 Lemon Cherry Gelato (Indica-Leaning Hybrid)
Lineage: Lemonnade x Cherry Pie
THC: 24-28% | Terps: 4.1%+
Profile:
Aroma: Tart cherries & zesty lemon
Effects: Euphoric uplift melting into calm
Best For: Evening relaxation & mood enhancement
🍌 Divine Banana (Indica)
Lineage: Banana OG x Divine Gelato
THC: 27-31% | Terps: 3.5%+
Profile:
Aroma: Ripe banana with creamy vanilla
Effects: Heavy body relaxation & sedation
Best For: Pain relief & deep sleep
Why DeepRoots Stands Out
✔ Living Soil Grown – Enhanced flavor & complexity
✔ 72-Day Flowering Cycle – Maximized trichome development
✔ Hand-Trimmed Buds – Premium presentation
✔ Limited Harvests – Less than 50lbs per strain annually
For Discerning Smokers Who Appreciate:
Legacy genetics
Organic cultivation
Terpene-rich experiences
Dig Deep Into Quality – DeepRoots Collection Available Now 🌱
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
Notice a problem?Report this item