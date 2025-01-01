Sticky Green – DeepRoots Collection 3.5g

Craft Cannabis Grown with Legendary Lineages



Experience small-batch excellence with our DeepRoots Collection, featuring rare genetics cultivated for exceptional terpene profiles and balanced effects. Each 3.5g jar contains hand-selected, slow-cured flower grown with organic principles for the ultimate connoisseur experience.



Strain Showcase

✈️ Jet Fuel Gelato (Hybrid)

Lineage: Jet Fuel x Gelato 41

THC: 26-30% | Terps: 3.8%+

Profile:



Aroma: Diesel funk with sweet cookie dough



Effects: Cerebral energy + full-body relaxation



Best For: Creative focus & stress relief



🍒 Lemon Cherry Gelato (Indica-Leaning Hybrid)

Lineage: Lemonnade x Cherry Pie

THC: 24-28% | Terps: 4.1%+

Profile:



Aroma: Tart cherries & zesty lemon



Effects: Euphoric uplift melting into calm



Best For: Evening relaxation & mood enhancement



🍌 Divine Banana (Indica)

Lineage: Banana OG x Divine Gelato

THC: 27-31% | Terps: 3.5%+

Profile:



Aroma: Ripe banana with creamy vanilla



Effects: Heavy body relaxation & sedation



Best For: Pain relief & deep sleep



Why DeepRoots Stands Out

✔ Living Soil Grown – Enhanced flavor & complexity

✔ 72-Day Flowering Cycle – Maximized trichome development

✔ Hand-Trimmed Buds – Premium presentation

✔ Limited Harvests – Less than 50lbs per strain annually



For Discerning Smokers Who Appreciate:



Legacy genetics

Organic cultivation

Terpene-rich experiences



Dig Deep Into Quality – DeepRoots Collection Available Now 🌱

read more