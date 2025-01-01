About this product
Sticky Green – Fresh Exotics 1g (20ct Mix Pack)
The Ultimate Connoisseur's Variety Experience
Elevate your cannabis journey with our Fresh Exotics 20-Pack, featuring 1g premium flower portions of three legendary strains. This curated collection lets you explore elite genetics, compare effects, and savor top-shelf quality – all in one convenient package.
Strain Breakdown
🍄 Truffle Oreoz (7x 1g)
*Indica-Dominant Hybrid | THC 28-32% | Terps 4.3%+*
Appearance: Inky black nugs with diamond frosting
Flavor: Decadent dark chocolate & earthy truffle
Best For: Nightcaps & pain relief
🍒 Trop Cherry (7x 1g)
*Sativa-Leaning Hybrid | THC 26-30% | Terps 4.8%+*
Appearance: Neon purple buds with sunset orange hairs
Flavor: Tart cherry popsicle with creamy exhale
Best For: Creative bursts & mood elevation
🏀 Gary Payton (6x 1g)
*Balanced Hybrid | THC 27-31% | Terps 5.2%+*
Appearance: Frosty lime greens with fiery pistils
Flavor: Lemon-pepper gummy bears with gas undertones
Best For: Social gatherings & stress melting
Why This 20-Pack Wins
✔ Strain Rotation Made Easy – Never get bored with your stash
✔ Micro-Dosing Luxury – Perfect single-session portions
✔ Humidity-Controlled Packaging – Each gram stays fresh
✔ Cost-Effective Exploration – Sample premium strains at value pricing
Perfect For:
Cannabis sommeliers building their flavor library
Patients needing strain variety for different symptoms
Social sessions where everyone chooses their perfect high
Your Passport to Premium – Fresh Exotics 20ct Now Available! ✈️🌿
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
