Sticky Green – Fresh Exotics 1g (20ct Mix Pack)

The Ultimate Connoisseur's Variety Experience



Elevate your cannabis journey with our Fresh Exotics 20-Pack, featuring 1g premium flower portions of three legendary strains. This curated collection lets you explore elite genetics, compare effects, and savor top-shelf quality – all in one convenient package.



Strain Breakdown

🍄 Truffle Oreoz (7x 1g)

*Indica-Dominant Hybrid | THC 28-32% | Terps 4.3%+*



Appearance: Inky black nugs with diamond frosting



Flavor: Decadent dark chocolate & earthy truffle



Best For: Nightcaps & pain relief



🍒 Trop Cherry (7x 1g)

*Sativa-Leaning Hybrid | THC 26-30% | Terps 4.8%+*



Appearance: Neon purple buds with sunset orange hairs



Flavor: Tart cherry popsicle with creamy exhale



Best For: Creative bursts & mood elevation



🏀 Gary Payton (6x 1g)

*Balanced Hybrid | THC 27-31% | Terps 5.2%+*



Appearance: Frosty lime greens with fiery pistils



Flavor: Lemon-pepper gummy bears with gas undertones



Best For: Social gatherings & stress melting



Why This 20-Pack Wins

✔ Strain Rotation Made Easy – Never get bored with your stash

✔ Micro-Dosing Luxury – Perfect single-session portions

✔ Humidity-Controlled Packaging – Each gram stays fresh

✔ Cost-Effective Exploration – Sample premium strains at value pricing



Perfect For:



Cannabis sommeliers building their flavor library



Patients needing strain variety for different symptoms



Social sessions where everyone chooses their perfect high



Your Passport to Premium – Fresh Exotics 20ct Now Available! ✈️🌿

