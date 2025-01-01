Sticky Green – Fresh Exotics 3.5g

Rare Genetics | Ultra-Premium Flower | Limited Quantities



Experience cannabis royalty with our Fresh Exotics Collection – featuring three of the most sought-after designer strains in the game. Each hand-selected 3.5g contains top-shelf, exotic flower grown with obsessive attention to detail for unmatched quality.



Strain Showcase

🍄 Truffle Oreoz (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)

Lineage: Oreoz x Chocolate Truffle

THC: 28-32% | Terps: 4.3%+

Bag Appeal: Jet-black nugs with purple undertones & white trichome frosting

Flavor Profile: Dark chocolate fudge | Earthy truffle | Gas

Effects: Heavy body relaxation | Cerebral calm | Sleep aid



🍒 Trop Cherry (Sativa-Leaning Hybrid)

Lineage: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Pie

THC: 26-30% | Terps: 4.8%+

Bag Appeal: Vibrant purple & orange buds dripping with resin

Flavor Profile: Tart cherry | Citrus zest | Creamy vanilla

Effects: Euphoric uplift | Creative spark | Gentle body ease



🏀 Gary Payton (Balanced Hybrid)

Lineage: Snowman x The Y

THC: 27-31% | Terps: 5.2%+

Bag Appeal: Dense lime-green nugs with fiery pistils

Flavor Profile: Lemon pepper | Gas | Sweet dough

Effects: Cerebral focus | Full-body harmony | Mood elevation



The Exotic Difference

✔ Single-Plant Harvests – Only the finest phenos selected

✔ 90-Day Slow Cure – Maximum terpene preservation

✔ Limited Releases – Less than 20lbs per strain

✔ Collector-Grade Packaging – UV-protected glass with humidity control



For Those Who Demand:



Instagram-worthy buds



Complex flavor profiles



Consistent top-shelf quality



Own a Piece of Cannabis History – Fresh Exotics 3.5g Available Now 👑

