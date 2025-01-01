About this product
Sticky Green – Fresh Exotics 3.5g
Rare Genetics | Ultra-Premium Flower | Limited Quantities
Experience cannabis royalty with our Fresh Exotics Collection – featuring three of the most sought-after designer strains in the game. Each hand-selected 3.5g contains top-shelf, exotic flower grown with obsessive attention to detail for unmatched quality.
Strain Showcase
🍄 Truffle Oreoz (Indica-Dominant Hybrid)
Lineage: Oreoz x Chocolate Truffle
THC: 28-32% | Terps: 4.3%+
Bag Appeal: Jet-black nugs with purple undertones & white trichome frosting
Flavor Profile: Dark chocolate fudge | Earthy truffle | Gas
Effects: Heavy body relaxation | Cerebral calm | Sleep aid
🍒 Trop Cherry (Sativa-Leaning Hybrid)
Lineage: Tropicana Cookies x Cherry Pie
THC: 26-30% | Terps: 4.8%+
Bag Appeal: Vibrant purple & orange buds dripping with resin
Flavor Profile: Tart cherry | Citrus zest | Creamy vanilla
Effects: Euphoric uplift | Creative spark | Gentle body ease
🏀 Gary Payton (Balanced Hybrid)
Lineage: Snowman x The Y
THC: 27-31% | Terps: 5.2%+
Bag Appeal: Dense lime-green nugs with fiery pistils
Flavor Profile: Lemon pepper | Gas | Sweet dough
Effects: Cerebral focus | Full-body harmony | Mood elevation
The Exotic Difference
✔ Single-Plant Harvests – Only the finest phenos selected
✔ 90-Day Slow Cure – Maximum terpene preservation
✔ Limited Releases – Less than 20lbs per strain
✔ Collector-Grade Packaging – UV-protected glass with humidity control
For Those Who Demand:
Instagram-worthy buds
Complex flavor profiles
Consistent top-shelf quality
Own a Piece of Cannabis History – Fresh Exotics 3.5g Available Now 👑
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
