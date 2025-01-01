About this product
Sticky Green – Goodnight Gummies (15ct)
Sweet Dreams in Every Bite
Drift off peacefully with Goodnight Gummies, our premium sleep-focused edibles infused with melatonin, CBN, and calming botanicals. Each delicious 15-count pack combines restorative relaxation with juicy, fruit-forward flavors for the perfect bedtime ritual.
Soothing Features:
🌙 Sleep-Enhancing Blend:
3mg Melatonin per gummy
10mg CBN (cannabinol) for deep relaxation
25mg CBD for full-body calm
🍓 Delicious Flavors:
Watermelon Wave
Strawberry Sunset
Pineapple Dreams
Passionfruit Twilight
Mango Moonlight
Green Apple Zzz
Cherry Nightcap
Cotton Candy Cloud
Why They Work:
✔ Fast-Acting Formula – Promotes drowsiness within 30-45 mins
✔ Non-Habit Forming – Gentle, natural sleep support
✔ Zero Next-Day Grogginess – Wake up refreshed
✔ All-Natural Flavors – No artificial sweeteners
Perfect For:
Occasional sleeplessness
Stress-related insomnia
Relaxing before bedtime
Take One 30 Minutes Before Bed – Sweet Dreams Guaranteed! 💤
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
