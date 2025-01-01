About this product
Sticky Green – Goodnight Gummies (50ct)
Your Ticket to Dreamland – Now in Family-Sized Value
Say goodbye to restless nights with our mega 50-count Goodnight Gummies, expertly formulated with sleep-enhancing CBN, calming CBD, and melatonin. Each delicious gummy delivers a tranquil trifecta of relaxation in irresistible fruit flavors – perfect for creating your perfect bedtime ritual.
Sleep Science in Every Gummy
🌙 Restorative Formula (per gummy):
5mg CBN (cannabinol) for body relaxation
25mg CBD for stress relief
3mg Melatonin for sleep cycle support
🍉 7 Dreamy Flavors:
Watermelon Breeze – Juicy & hydrating
Strawberry Moon – Sweet berry comfort
Pineapple Serenity – Tropical tranquility
Passionfruit Lullaby – Exotic & floral
Mango Sunset – Creamy tropical calm
Green Apple Tranquil – Crisp & refreshing
Cherry Nightcap – Rich & soothing
Why Choose Our 50ct Jar?
✔ 45-Night Supply – 1-2 gummies per night
✔ Pharma-Grade Ingredients – No artificial dyes or corn syrup
✔ Gradual Release Formula – Sustained relaxation all night
✔ Child-Resistant Packaging – Safe for households
Best Used For:
Chronic sleep maintenance
Stress-induced insomnia
Transitioning off sleep medications*
Directions: Take 1-2 gummies 30 minutes before bed. Store in a cool, dark place.
Sweet Dreams Start Here – 50ct Goodnight Gummies Available Now! 💤🌜
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
