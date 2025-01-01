Sticky Green – Goodnight Gummies (50ct)

Your Ticket to Dreamland – Now in Family-Sized Value



Say goodbye to restless nights with our mega 50-count Goodnight Gummies, expertly formulated with sleep-enhancing CBN, calming CBD, and melatonin. Each delicious gummy delivers a tranquil trifecta of relaxation in irresistible fruit flavors – perfect for creating your perfect bedtime ritual.



Sleep Science in Every Gummy

🌙 Restorative Formula (per gummy):



5mg CBN (cannabinol) for body relaxation



25mg CBD for stress relief



3mg Melatonin for sleep cycle support



🍉 7 Dreamy Flavors:



Watermelon Breeze – Juicy & hydrating



Strawberry Moon – Sweet berry comfort



Pineapple Serenity – Tropical tranquility



Passionfruit Lullaby – Exotic & floral



Mango Sunset – Creamy tropical calm



Green Apple Tranquil – Crisp & refreshing



Cherry Nightcap – Rich & soothing



Why Choose Our 50ct Jar?

✔ 45-Night Supply – 1-2 gummies per night

✔ Pharma-Grade Ingredients – No artificial dyes or corn syrup

✔ Gradual Release Formula – Sustained relaxation all night

✔ Child-Resistant Packaging – Safe for households



Best Used For:



Chronic sleep maintenance



Stress-induced insomnia



Transitioning off sleep medications*



Directions: Take 1-2 gummies 30 minutes before bed. Store in a cool, dark place.



Sweet Dreams Start Here – 50ct Goodnight Gummies Available Now! 💤🌜

