High Grade 3.5g offers a selection of premium cannabis experiences: enjoy the uplifting Sativa Silver Haze, the balanced Hybrid Silver Kush, and the soothing Indica Silver OG, each crafted to deliver exceptional quality and satisfaction.
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.