About this product
Discover Premium CBD with Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 3.5g
At Sticky Green, we pride ourselves on delivering the finest quality CBD flower, carefully cultivated for optimal flavor, aroma, and effects. Our Kush CBD 3.5g collection features a curated selection of top-tier strains, perfect for relaxation, focus, or a gentle mood boost—without the high.
Strain Lineup:
Pineapple Express – Tropical, uplifting, and smooth
Runtz – Sweet, fruity, and balanced
Pure Kush – Earthy, calming, and classic
Magic Dragon – Mystical, floral, and soothing
Sativa Durban – Energetic, citrusy, and invigorating
Train Wreck – Piney, spicy, and fast-acting
OG – Dank, gassy, and deeply relaxing
Forbidden Fruit – Juicy, berry-forward, and serene
Harle Tsu – Mild, herbal, and stress-relieving
Blue Dream – Sweet, berry-kissed, and euphoric
Forbidden Fruit Apple – Crisp, tart, and refreshing
Sour Diesel – Pungent, diesel-fueled, and energizing
Harlequin – Floral, earthy, and clarity-inducing
Why Choose Sticky Green?
✔ Premium-Grade CBD – Lab-tested for purity and potency
✔ Aromatic & Flavorful – Rich terpene profiles for a full-spectrum experience
✔ Smooth & Enjoyable – Perfect for smoking, vaping, or infusing
✔ Naturally Relaxing – Ideal for stress relief, pain management, or unwinding
Whether you're a seasoned CBD enthusiast or new to the experience, Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 3.5g offers something for everyone. Explore our diverse strains and find your perfect match today!
Available now on Leafly.com – Elevate Your CBD Experience with Sticky Green. 🌿
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
