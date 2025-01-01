Sticky Green – Premium Kush CBD Flower (7g)



Experience the Finest CBD with Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 7g Jar



Elevate your CBD experience with Sticky Green’s premium Kush CBD flower, now available in a generous 7g size—perfect for connoisseurs and daily users alike. Each batch is hand-selected for exceptional quality, delivering rich flavors, soothing aromas, and the perfect balance of relaxation and clarity.



Premium Strain Selection:

Pineapple Express – Tropical, uplifting, and smooth



Runtz – Sweet, candy-like, and euphoric



Pure Kush – Earthy, deep relaxation



Magic Dragon – Mystical, floral, and calming



Sativa Durban – Energizing, citrus-forward



Train Wreck – Spicy, piney, and fast-acting



OG – Classic, gassy, and full-bodied



Forbidden Fruit – Juicy, berry-infused tranquility



Harle Tsu – Mild, herbal, and stress-relieving



Blue Dream – Sweet, dreamy, and balanced



Forbidden Fruit Apple – Crisp, tart, and refreshing



Sour Diesel – Sharp, diesel-fueled, and invigorating



Harlequin – Floral, clear-headed, and functional



Why Sticky Green Stands Out:

✔ Lab-Tested & Premium Quality – Pure, potent, and free from harsh additives

✔ Full-Spectrum Effects – Enjoy the entourage effect with naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes

✔ Versatile Use – Perfect for smoking, vaping, or crafting your own CBD-infused creations

✔ 7g Value Size – More to enjoy, less to reorder



Whether you're looking for daytime focus, evening relaxation, or relief from daily stress, Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 7g offers a strain for every need.



Shop now on Leafly.com and discover the difference with Sticky Green. 🌿🔥

