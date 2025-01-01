About this product
Sticky Green – Premium Kush CBD Flower (7g)
Experience the Finest CBD with Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 7g Jar
Elevate your CBD experience with Sticky Green’s premium Kush CBD flower, now available in a generous 7g size—perfect for connoisseurs and daily users alike. Each batch is hand-selected for exceptional quality, delivering rich flavors, soothing aromas, and the perfect balance of relaxation and clarity.
Premium Strain Selection:
Pineapple Express – Tropical, uplifting, and smooth
Runtz – Sweet, candy-like, and euphoric
Pure Kush – Earthy, deep relaxation
Magic Dragon – Mystical, floral, and calming
Sativa Durban – Energizing, citrus-forward
Train Wreck – Spicy, piney, and fast-acting
OG – Classic, gassy, and full-bodied
Forbidden Fruit – Juicy, berry-infused tranquility
Harle Tsu – Mild, herbal, and stress-relieving
Blue Dream – Sweet, dreamy, and balanced
Forbidden Fruit Apple – Crisp, tart, and refreshing
Sour Diesel – Sharp, diesel-fueled, and invigorating
Harlequin – Floral, clear-headed, and functional
Why Sticky Green Stands Out:
✔ Lab-Tested & Premium Quality – Pure, potent, and free from harsh additives
✔ Full-Spectrum Effects – Enjoy the entourage effect with naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes
✔ Versatile Use – Perfect for smoking, vaping, or crafting your own CBD-infused creations
✔ 7g Value Size – More to enjoy, less to reorder
Whether you're looking for daytime focus, evening relaxation, or relief from daily stress, Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 7g offers a strain for every need.
Shop now on Leafly.com and discover the difference with Sticky Green. 🌿🔥
Experience the Finest CBD with Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 7g Jar
Elevate your CBD experience with Sticky Green’s premium Kush CBD flower, now available in a generous 7g size—perfect for connoisseurs and daily users alike. Each batch is hand-selected for exceptional quality, delivering rich flavors, soothing aromas, and the perfect balance of relaxation and clarity.
Premium Strain Selection:
Pineapple Express – Tropical, uplifting, and smooth
Runtz – Sweet, candy-like, and euphoric
Pure Kush – Earthy, deep relaxation
Magic Dragon – Mystical, floral, and calming
Sativa Durban – Energizing, citrus-forward
Train Wreck – Spicy, piney, and fast-acting
OG – Classic, gassy, and full-bodied
Forbidden Fruit – Juicy, berry-infused tranquility
Harle Tsu – Mild, herbal, and stress-relieving
Blue Dream – Sweet, dreamy, and balanced
Forbidden Fruit Apple – Crisp, tart, and refreshing
Sour Diesel – Sharp, diesel-fueled, and invigorating
Harlequin – Floral, clear-headed, and functional
Why Sticky Green Stands Out:
✔ Lab-Tested & Premium Quality – Pure, potent, and free from harsh additives
✔ Full-Spectrum Effects – Enjoy the entourage effect with naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes
✔ Versatile Use – Perfect for smoking, vaping, or crafting your own CBD-infused creations
✔ 7g Value Size – More to enjoy, less to reorder
Whether you're looking for daytime focus, evening relaxation, or relief from daily stress, Sticky Green’s Kush CBD 7g offers a strain for every need.
Shop now on Leafly.com and discover the difference with Sticky Green. 🌿🔥
About this brand
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
