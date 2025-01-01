About this product
Sticky Green – Terp-Infused Pre-Rolls (2-Pack)
Dessert-Inspired Cannabis Experience
Indulge in our Terp-Infused Pre-Roll Collection, featuring three decadent dessert strains enhanced with natural cannabis-derived terpenes for explosive flavor and effects. Each 2.5g pre-roll is crafted with premium flower and kief-coated tips for a slow-burning, flavor-packed experience.
Strain Lineup
🍰 Cake Pop (Hybrid)
Profile: Gelato 33 x Birthday Cake
THC: 24-28% | Terps: 4.5%+
Effects: Euphoric head high + full-body relaxation
Flavor: Vanilla frosting | Sweet dough | Gas
Best For: Happy hour | Creative sessions
🍍 Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Sativa-Leaning)
Profile: Pineapple Express x Wedding Cake
THC: 22-26% | Terps: 3.8%+
Effects: Uplifting energy | Mood boost
Flavor: Caramelized pineapple | Brown sugar | Cream
Best For: Daytime adventures | Socializing
🍬 White Gummy (Indica-Leaning)
Profile: White Runtz x Gelato 41
THC: 26-30% | Terps: 5.1%+
Effects: Heavy relaxation | Stress relief
Flavor: Sweet gummy candy | Citrus | Earth
Best For: Nighttime | Pain relief
Why Choose Our Terp-Infused Pre-Rolls?
✔ Double-Terped – Natural strain terpenes + added terpene profiles
✔ Kief-Coated Tips – Extra potency in every puff
✔ Slow-Burning Hemp Wraps – Smooth, even burn
✔ Dessert Lover’s Dream – Tastes as good as it smells
Perfect For:
Flavor chasers
Connoisseurs who appreciate terpene profiles
A sweet, elevated experience
Treat Yourself – Terp-Infused Pre-Rolls Available Now! 🍭🔥
Sticky Green
At Sticky Green, we're all about family, quality, and enhancing your lifestyle. From our carefully selected cannabis strains to our concentrates and edibles, each product is crafted with care. We're committed to delivering an exceptional experience with products known for their purity and potency. Join our family and discover why Sticky Green is your trusted source for premium cannabis.
