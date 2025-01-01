Sticky Green – Terp-Infused Pre-Rolls (2-Pack)

Dessert-Inspired Cannabis Experience



Indulge in our Terp-Infused Pre-Roll Collection, featuring three decadent dessert strains enhanced with natural cannabis-derived terpenes for explosive flavor and effects. Each 2.5g pre-roll is crafted with premium flower and kief-coated tips for a slow-burning, flavor-packed experience.



Strain Lineup

🍰 Cake Pop (Hybrid)

Profile: Gelato 33 x Birthday Cake

THC: 24-28% | Terps: 4.5%+

Effects: Euphoric head high + full-body relaxation

Flavor: Vanilla frosting | Sweet dough | Gas

Best For: Happy hour | Creative sessions



🍍 Pineapple Upside Down Cake (Sativa-Leaning)

Profile: Pineapple Express x Wedding Cake

THC: 22-26% | Terps: 3.8%+

Effects: Uplifting energy | Mood boost

Flavor: Caramelized pineapple | Brown sugar | Cream

Best For: Daytime adventures | Socializing



🍬 White Gummy (Indica-Leaning)

Profile: White Runtz x Gelato 41

THC: 26-30% | Terps: 5.1%+

Effects: Heavy relaxation | Stress relief

Flavor: Sweet gummy candy | Citrus | Earth

Best For: Nighttime | Pain relief



Why Choose Our Terp-Infused Pre-Rolls?

✔ Double-Terped – Natural strain terpenes + added terpene profiles

✔ Kief-Coated Tips – Extra potency in every puff

✔ Slow-Burning Hemp Wraps – Smooth, even burn

✔ Dessert Lover’s Dream – Tastes as good as it smells



Perfect For:



Flavor chasers



Connoisseurs who appreciate terpene profiles



A sweet, elevated experience



Treat Yourself – Terp-Infused Pre-Rolls Available Now! 🍭🔥

