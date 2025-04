STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods have been extracted using the finest cannabis concentrate. Extracted using only ice, water, heat, and pressure, every pod is purified for maximum potency and super tasteful flavor profiles. Combining our revolutionary delivery method and keeping the true nature of the plant consistent and pure, STIIIZY Solventless Live Rosin Pods give you the high quality, terpene-rich cannabis experience you’ve been looking for.



ANIMAL MINTZ



TASTE: Floral, Sweet, Pine

FEELING: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

DESCRIPTION: The Animal Mintz high is just as delightful as the flavor, with a long-lasting high that is perfect for cruising through your day or evening feeling great.

