APPLE SUNDAE 7G WHITE LABEL

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

The STIIIZY White Label is traditionally grown to yield top quality flower. Sunkissed and carefully cultivated, these cannabis buds take advantage of Mother Nature’s gift and ensure consistency in both flavor and experience.

About this strain

Apple Sundae is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Apple Juice with Sundae Driver. The effects of Apple Sundae are believed to be euphoric and relaxing. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel uplifted, giggly and energetic. Apple Sundae has 22% THC. The dominant terpene is pinene, with a profile that emits a sour, fruity aroma and a taste akin to buttery apples. Medical marijuana patients say they buy Apple Sundae during episodes of chronic fatigue, depression, and eye pressure. The original breeder of Apple Sundae is Cannarado Genetics.

We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

Stay STIIIZY.

