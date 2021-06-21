About this product
About this strain
Watermelon Gelato effects
Reported by real people like you
22 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
59% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
40% of people report feeling giggly
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
4% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
9% of people say it helps with depression
Cramps
4% of people say it helps with cramps
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!