About this product
About this strain
Platinum Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
66% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
37% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Insomnia
14% of people say it helps with insomnia
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!