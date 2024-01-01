BERRY PIE - GREY LABEL 3.5G

by STIIIZY
SativaTHC 22%CBD —
About this product

The STIIIZY Grey Label harnesses both advanced technology and dedication to horticulture in providing premium cannabis flower. Consistently delivering an elevated and potent experience, the Grey Label offers highly aromatic and complex flavor profiles in each bag.

BERRY PIE

﻿TASTE: Berry, Sweet, Doughy
FEELING: Uplifted, Focused, Relaxed
DESCRIPTION: Berry Pie entices the senses with a rich, sweet berry flavor, complemented by hints of fresh dough. This balanced hybrid strain is known for its uplifting and focused effects, making it ideal for daytime use or creative projects. It brings on a light, relaxed euphoria, leaving you feeling both refreshed and clear-headed. Berry Pie offers a smooth, dessert-like experience with every inhale, perfect for unwinding without the couch-lock.

About this strain

Berry Pie is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Cookies x Seed Junkie Genetics. Just like the name suggests, Berry Pie packs a sugary sweet aroma that smells similar to freshly made bluberry waffles and has a creamy, tart flavor. The high you get from this strain will give you a head high that is euphoric but energizing enough to keep you focused. Berry Pie comes in stalky, frosty nugs with contrasting colors of green blended together by bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose Berry Pie for its uplifting qualities that help relieve symptoms related to depression and fatigue

About this brand

Logo for the brand STIIIZY
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's premium flower, our delicious line of edibles, and our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.

License(s)

  • CA, US: C11-0000620-LIC
