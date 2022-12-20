About this product
Stiiizy 40s blunts are rolled with 100% tobacco free, kief dusted hemp wraps, secured tightly around a glass tip. We’ve packed each infused blunt with high quality indoor flower so that every inhale is just as good as every exhale. Stiiizy 40s Blunts are reinventing the way you get high by being the first to introduce 40%+ THC potency with live resin infusion. Pass the blunt.
BISCOTTI
· Taste: Earthy, Pine, Nutty
· Feeling: Relaxing, Sleepy, Giggly
· Description: An Indica-dominant strain that comes from Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. Biscotti delivers a powerful body high and delicious flavor.
About this brand
STIIIZY
We are STIIIZY, an innovative, award-winning, California-based cannabis brand. Founded in 2017 as a pioneering vape company, STIIIZY has evolved into so much more. Today, STIIIZY is fast becoming one of the world's most treasured cannabis brands with its class defining retail stores and amazing new cannabis products like LIIIT, STIIIZY's super-potent indoor flower, BIIIT, our delicious line of THC infused edibles, and most recent our hand-crafted EXTRACTS. Always innovating, always inspiring, always influencing. That's us. Let's take it to new heights.
Stay STIIIZY.
State License(s)
C11-0000620-LIC