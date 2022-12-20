Stiiizy is setting the standard in the pre-roll game with the most revolutionary and innovative products.



Elevate your pre-roll game. Stiiizy 40s pre-rolls are setting the standard with high potency, cannabis infused joints coated evenly with kief. Using our proprietary live resin infusion methods, we’ve designed every pre-roll to offer 40%+ THC potency with a unique flavor profile. With a smooth inhale and tasteful exhale, each and every Stiiizy 40 is packed with indoor grown flower, specifically made to ensure a potent and long-lasting high. Spark up the 40s.



BISCOTTI



· Taste: Earthy, Pine, Nutty



· Feeling: Relaxing, Sleepy, Giggly



· Description: An Indica-dominant strain that comes from Gelato #25 and South Florida OG. Biscotti delivers a powerful body high and delicious flavor.