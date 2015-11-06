About this product
Relaxed
61% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Giggly
36% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
