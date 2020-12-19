About this product
About this strain
Banana Pudding effects
Reported by real people like you
17 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
82% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
58% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
5% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
11% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!