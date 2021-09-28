About this product
About this strain
Banana MAC effects
Reported by real people like you
37 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
35% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!