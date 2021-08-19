About this product
About this strain
Blue Runtz effects
Reported by real people like you
20 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
80% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
15% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
5% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
30% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
